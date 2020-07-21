City leaders discuss moving Amarillo monuments after multiple graffiti incidents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of three monuments, including a controversial memorial to a confederate military man, in Elwood Park may not be there for long according to a report presented today to City leaders.
City Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kashuba told the City Council the United Daughters of the Confederacy have asked to move the statue of William A. Miller to private property in Shamrock for its protection. It has been hit by graffiti on several occasions.
The Texas Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternity, has also come to an agreement with the City to move a monument of Father Fray Juan de Padilla to the grounds of the Saint Mary’s Cathedral Church nearby. It depicts his death at the hands of Native Americans.
The third monument to World War One veterans will remain for now.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.