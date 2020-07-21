APD warning of new phone scam claiming to be 108th District Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning citizens of a recent scam call that has been reported.
APD says they received a call from District Judge Woodburn from the 108th District Court. Judge Woodburn stated his office has been notified someone is calling people claiming they didn’t show up for their summons, threatening they need to pay or be arrested.
Judge Woodburn wants to assure the community, this is a scam, and these tactics would never be used by his office or any other Judge.
APD wants citizens to know that courts or law enforcement would not be calling and threatening people over the phone for not showing up for a summons.
If you have received a summons for court and didn’t show up, you will receive another letter from the court regarding the summons. You might also get another summons for disregarding this, but you won’t get threats or told to make a payment over the phone.
If you are unsure if something is a scam, you should call the APD Crime Prevention Unit at (806) 378-4257.
