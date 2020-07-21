Amarillo man wounded after officer involved shooting near Cactus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Saturday car chase left an Amarillo man wounded when officers say they had to defend themselves.
According to a news release from Sherman County, Oklahoma authorities warned the Sheriff’s Department of a man who was involved in a dispute in a casino there. They said he was armed with a knife.
Officers found and chased him and were eventually able to deflate his tires on U.S. Highway 287 south of Cactus.
The release says Ricardo Rodriguez advanced towards a deputy and a Cactus police officer with the knife. They fired and hit him in the leg.
Rodriguez remains in an Amarillo hospital in critical but is in stable condition.
The Sheriff’s Office has made a standard request for help from Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.