Amarillo COVID-19 report for July 21 shows 99 new cases, 3 more deaths, 99 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 696 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 99 new cases, three more deaths and 98 additional recoveries.
There are a total of 3,263 cases in Potter County and 1,355 in Randall County.
3,866 people have recovered and 56 have died.
There are 498 tests pending.
There are 7,242 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 142
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 160
- Deaf Smith County: 453
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 139
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 43
- Hartley County: 77
- Hemphill County: 23
- Hutchinson County: 91
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 940
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 7
- Parmer County: 257
- Potter County: 3,263
- Randall County: 1,355
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 64
- Wheeler County: 30
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,974 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 121
- Deaf Smith County: 340
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 115
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 56
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 877
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 190
- Potter County: 2,919
- Randall County: 947
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 21
There have also been 116 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 41
- Randall County: 15
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 432 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 316
- Quay County: 24
- Roosevelt County: 92
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
