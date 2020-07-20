Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting social distancing cookout

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 10:10 AM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a social distancing cookout this week.

The cookout will benefit on of the correction’s officers whose wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

From 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, you can enjoy hamburgers, chips, drinks and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

The meal costs $6.

The cookout will be held at the old Potter County Courthouse off of Southeast 5th Avenue and South Fillmore Street.

THIS WEDNESDAY******* The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be doing a hamburger cook to benefit one of our officers,...

Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.