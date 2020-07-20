Parents and grandmother charged with abuse of Clovis 2-month-old

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The parents and grandmother of a 2-month-old child in Clovis are facing child abuse charges.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the child has suffered multiple bond fractures, and his parents and grandmother have been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child.
The charges were filed on July 15 against the child’s mother, Lachel Johnston, the father, William Teague, and grandmother, Jessica Barnett.
Medical records show the child has six rib fractures in different stages of healing as well as a fracture of the left tibia, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint shows police were called to Plains Regional Medical Center on July 1 for a report of suspected child abuse. The boy had bruising on the right side of his head.
The child’s father told police he called 911 because the child was found with dry blood near the corner on the right side of his mouth and nose. Multiple scratches were also observed, and hospital staff said he had been in the emergency room a month earlier because his mom accidentally cut his finger and nail when she was cutting his finger nails.
The parents said the boy may have called the bruises himself because he would head butt them when they would hold them.
The child has been released from the hospital and placed with Child Protective Services.
His parents and grandmother are in the Curry County Detention Center. They are all three scheduled to be in magistrate court at 9:00 a.m. on July 30.
