Panhandle man killed in rollover crash over the weekend

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a rollover crash near Panhandle early Sunday morning.
Around 3:00 p.m., DPS officials say 23-year-old John-Chris Alderson of Panhandle was driving eastbound on FM 293.
For an unknown reason, DPS officials say Alderson’s pickup veered off the roadway and struck a colvert. This caused the pickup to travel into the air and rollover multiple times before ejecting Alderson.
The pickup came to a rest in the westbound lanes facing south.
DPS officials say Alderson was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
