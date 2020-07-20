Panhandle man killed in rollover crash over the weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 20, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 9:26 AM

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a rollover crash near Panhandle early Sunday morning.

Around 3:00 p.m., DPS officials say 23-year-old John-Chris Alderson of Panhandle was driving eastbound on FM 293.

For an unknown reason, DPS officials say Alderson’s pickup veered off the roadway and struck a colvert. This caused the pickup to travel into the air and rollover multiple times before ejecting Alderson.

The pickup came to a rest in the westbound lanes facing south.

DPS officials say Alderson was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

