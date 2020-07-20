Man arrested after police chase on I-40 ends in Wheeler County

July 20, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 3:24 PM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man hunt that originated with State Troopers ended with the arrest of a man in Wheeler County over the weekend.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office says, on Saturday, a DPS trooper was pursuing a vehicle on I-40 when the driver turned off on FM 24-73.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran.

Several agencies responded to assist with police canines and tracking units.

Authorities later located Juan Huerta in a field.

The Wheeler County Sheriff says drugs were found in his car, and there were multiple warrants for his arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Huerta was arrested and charged.

