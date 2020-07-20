Man arrested after police chase on I-40 ends in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man hunt that originated with State Troopers ended with the arrest of a man in Wheeler County over the weekend.
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office says, on Saturday, a DPS trooper was pursuing a vehicle on I-40 when the driver turned off on FM 24-73.
The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran.
Several agencies responded to assist with police canines and tracking units.
Authorities later located Juan Huerta in a field.
The Wheeler County Sheriff says drugs were found in his car, and there were multiple warrants for his arrest.
According to the sheriff’s office, Huerta was arrested and charged.
