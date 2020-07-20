Legal Aid of Northwest Texas hosting virtual legal clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Legal Aid of Northwest Texas is hosting a virtual legal clinic Tuesday, July 21.
The clinic will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 203 Southwest 8th Avenue building number 600.
A few of the issues included in the virtual clinic include unemployment benefits, evictions and bankruptcy assistance.
Space is limited, so you are asked to reserve your spot by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20.
You can reserve a spot by calling (806) 373-6808 extension 6503.
