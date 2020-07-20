Doppler Dave’s Forecast Is Much Nicer

The long lasting and intense heat wave pattern has finally backed off as upper level high pressure weakens and tracks away from our area. The result has been less heat - our 2nd day in the double digits - and more frequent rain. Like last evening, a few storms are expected to form by nightfall with about a 30% chance for rain in Amarillo, but more like 50% in western areas. Temps are expected to remain in the low 90s for a few days with chances for evening storms continuing.