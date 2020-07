We could be tracking a few more storms across the NW corner of the area this evening but most of us will stay high and dry. Southeast winds will continue to pump in the humidity making for a humid start to the morning as lows drop into the upper 60s. We do have a chance for a few isolated storms again on Tuesday and Wednesday but we will likely dry out for the rest of the week. Highs for the week will stay in the low to mid 90s but it will remain humid.