2 Clovis men dead, 1 life flighted after Monday afternoon crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Two Clovis men are dead and one person was life flighted after a two vehicle crash this afternoon on East Mabry Drive in Clovis.
On Monday, July 20, at around 1:40 p.m., Clovis Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on East Mabry Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a Chevrolet truck on its passenger side in the eastbound lanes and a Subaru car off of the roadway, to the south of Mabry Drive.
The driver of the Subaru, 28-year-old Aaron Pedroza was life flighted to a Lubbock, Texas hospital due to his injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet truck, 47-year-old Sean Cash and 70-year-old Tommy Cash died on scene.
The Clovis Police Department Crash Team is investigating this crash.
The details are limited at this time, but we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.