City of Hereford COVID-19 report for July 20 shows 14 new cases

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 20, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 3:17 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 96 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

Today’s report from the City of Hereford shows 14 new cases.

There are a total of 453 cases, with 340 recoveries and 17 deaths. That leaves 96 active cases.

There are 7,141 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 142
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 160
  • Deaf Smith County: 453
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 139
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 43
  • Hartley County: 77
  • Hemphill County: 23
  • Hutchinson County: 91
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 940
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 7
  • Parmer County: 257
  • Potter County: 3,212
  • Randall County: 1,307
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 64
  • Wheeler County: 28

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,874 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 121
  • Deaf Smith County: 340
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 115
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 56
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 877
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 190
  • Potter County: 2,865
  • Randall County: 903
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 19

There have also been 113 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 40
  • Randall County: 13
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 427 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 302
  • Quay County: 22
  • Roosevelt County: 89
  • Union County: 14

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

