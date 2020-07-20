City of Hereford COVID-19 report for July 20 shows 14 new cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 96 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
Today’s report from the City of Hereford shows 14 new cases.
There are a total of 453 cases, with 340 recoveries and 17 deaths. That leaves 96 active cases.
There are 7,141 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 142
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 160
- Deaf Smith County: 453
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 139
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 43
- Hartley County: 77
- Hemphill County: 23
- Hutchinson County: 91
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 940
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 7
- Parmer County: 257
- Potter County: 3,212
- Randall County: 1,307
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 64
- Wheeler County: 28
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,874 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 121
- Deaf Smith County: 340
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 115
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 56
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 877
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 190
- Potter County: 2,865
- Randall County: 903
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 19
There have also been 113 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 40
- Randall County: 13
- Swisher County: 1
There are 427 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 302
- Quay County: 22
- Roosevelt County: 89
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.