Bringing the Temperatures Down

Thanks to a line of storms nearly parking itself over our area last night, we saw a fair amount of rain in the area, and we’ll also see cooler temperatures as a result. Cloudy skies will continue throughout the morning not reaching into the 80s until around 10 a.m.. We’ll also track the chances of some possible showers this afternoon going into this evening with a very similar setup to what we have seen over the past couple of days, with the main focus being up towards the north. Today’s high will be 95 degrees with a south/southwest wind at about 10-15 mph.