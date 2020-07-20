Amarillo teachers voice opinions on schools re-opening

“I do not want the kids to sacrifice more than they already had to. I definitely don’t want them to sacrifice over an overabundance of precaution for my health,” said Kenneth Plunk, head football coach and athletic coordinator at Tascosa High School. “I think if the school and board decides that in-person learning is best, then we need to step up. Teachers are essential workers, and we get paid to do this job, and I fully intend to do it if I am asked to do it.”