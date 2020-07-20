Amarillo teachers voice opinions on schools re-opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As schools prepare to begin the new year next month, the Amarillo Independent School District is facing some opposition on returning in-person.
Like most issues surrounding the pandemic, there seems to be a divide on what the right decision is. The Amarillo Education Association is the teacher’s union for Amarillo ISD, and today, they held a drive-in rally to call for more science based decisions.
These teachers believe schools are rushing to re-open and not taking into consideration the health risks that come with resuming in-person teaching.
“It is really unfortunate that TEA is using the threat of cutting funding to really take a lot of the flexibility away from the district to make decisions in the best interest of our teachers, kids and districts,” said said Aaron Phillip, elementary school teacher and president of the Amarillo Education Association. “It’s really unfortunate that we are in this hard spot, because the state is not budging on the guidelines.”
The teachers participating in the rally believe schools are re-opening too soon. They would like to change the re-opening date and have more teacher input on decisions like these.
On the other hand, there are teachers who think the timing is right, and it is good to be back to in-person learning.
“I do not want the kids to sacrifice more than they already had to. I definitely don’t want them to sacrifice over an overabundance of precaution for my health,” said Kenneth Plunk, head football coach and athletic coordinator at Tascosa High School. “I think if the school and board decides that in-person learning is best, then we need to step up. Teachers are essential workers, and we get paid to do this job, and I fully intend to do it if I am asked to do it.”
The situation, as everything else, seems to be fluctuating depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. For now, schools are set to re-open in August with some form of in-person and virtual learning.
