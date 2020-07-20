Amarillo COVID-19 report for July 20 shows 100 new cases, 7 more deaths, 2 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 698 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 100 new cases, seven more deaths, and two additional recoveries.
There are a total of 3,212 cases in Potter County and 1,307 in Randall County.
3,768 people have recovered and 53 have died.
There are 556 tests pending.
According to the City of Amarillo, today’s report includes information dating back as far as a week to a month ago due to delays in reporting and a recent shortage in lab testing supplies. This includes total positive cases, active cases and deaths.
Out of the deaths reported today, five of the people were in the 80 plus age group, one was in the 70-79 age group and one was in the 60-69 age group.
There are 7,099 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 142
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 146
- Deaf Smith County: 439
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 139
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 43
- Hartley County: 67
- Hemphill County: 23
- Hutchinson County: 91
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 940
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 62
- Oldham County: 7
- Parmer County: 257
- Potter County: 3,212
- Randall County: 1,307
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 34
- Swisher County: 64
- Wheeler County: 26
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,874 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 79
- Deaf Smith County: 312
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 115
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 29
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 12
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 877
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 190
- Potter County: 2,865
- Randall County: 903
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 118
There have also been 113 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 40
- Randall County: 13
- Swisher County: 1
There are 427 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 302
- Quay County: 22
- Roosevelt County: 89
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
