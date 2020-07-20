AEDC to spend $4 million to build Texas Tech’s Amarillo presence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AEDC leaders are looking to build Texas Tech’s Amarillo presence by adding businesses to the city and want to spend $4 million dollars to do it.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted this morning to move ahead with buying almost 37 acres in Point West Business Park, near Texas Tech’s schools of pharmacy and medicine and the construction site for its veterinary school.
The move is dependant on an appraisal of the property and City Council approval.
AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter says there is already some interest in developing the land.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.