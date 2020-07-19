Hit or Miss Storms

It’s been quite warm out there with temperatures in the 90s. We have also been watching hit or miss thunderstorms form across the area. A lot of these storms are air mass type storms which means they don’t move much nor last long. We are also watching the possibility of a cluster or line rolling off the Rockies & impacting our Western/NW Zones. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 70s. Monday looks warm with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible by late day but they will be very hit or miss.