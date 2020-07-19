Amarillo police need help finding missing teenager

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for your help locating a missing juvenile.
Jadelynn Renee Graves was last seen near Western and SW 34th in the 3300 block of Janet.
Graves has a medical condition that requires medication and does not have her medication with her.
She is 5′ 4″ and 120 pounds with blonde hair, brown eyes and is believed to be wearing jean shorts and Nike sandals.
If you have any information on her location call Amarillo police at 378-3038.
