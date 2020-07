It’s been hot with highs in the 100s. We have also been watching hit or miss thunderstorms forming across the area due to the very hot weather. Some storms could be briefly strong to severe. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area tonight otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Sunday looks quite warm with highs in the upper 90s & 100s. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible by late day.