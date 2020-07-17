Xcel Energy offering options for paying high summer bills during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the summer heat has led to higher bills for Xcel Energy customers, the company is offering options for paying those bills during the pandemic.
“Our electricity prices have fallen since last summer, but overall customer bills may wind up being higher in the summer months because we all used so much more power to stay cool when the temperatures hit triple digits for days on end,” said Brad Baldridge with Xcel Energy. “We want to work with customers who are concerned they may not have the funds to pay their bills in full, and we’d rather work something out now before customers fall further behind.”
Xcel Energy says the company understands that customers may not have budgeted for the additional power they needed to keep cool, so the company offers payment arrangements on a case-by-case basis.
For those customers who are facing loss of income or other hardships preventing them from making payments, Xcel Energy’s personal account representatives can assist in connecting them with agencies in the area that offer help with utility bills.
