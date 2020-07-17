WTAMU to offer free COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University students, faculty and staff will have access to free testing for COVID-19 as soon as this week.
Around 15,000 testing kits will be sent to all 11 Texas A&M System universities across the state each month.
Each campus will set up a central location for the testing, which will consist of a mouth swab.
“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is top priority,” said John Sharp, the chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures."
The lab results are expected to within 30 hours of the sample arriving at the lab.
Testing could start as early as late this week.
Students and staff are encouraged to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, or suspect they have been exposed to someone with the virus.
The on-campus tests will not be available to the general public.
Each campus will establish an online test registration, and those wishing to be tested will sign up there.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.