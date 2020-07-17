Skunk in Pampa tests positive for rabies

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A skunk in Pampa tested positive for rabies.
The City of Pampa says the Animal Services Department received confirmation of rabies in a skunk taken in by the department.
The skunk was taken from the area of North Faulkner Street.
Local rabies control authority with Pampa Animal Services Monty Montgomery reminds residents to call Animal Control if you see an active skunk during the day.
Skunks are normally nocturnal by nature, so if you see a skunk during the day, there is a possibility it has rabies.
You can call Pampa Animal Services at (806) 669-5775 if you have questions or concerns about skunks.
