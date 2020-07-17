Refugee community breaks barriers amid pandemic

“In this town, City of Amarillo, there is a large number of people that come from my country, specifically Africa. They speak a different language, English is their second language,” said Uwimana. “I had to come out to be able to help out and give them information in my language, so they can understand what was happening in the U.S. and to be able to give them care, because most of them were affected by COVID-19. They were sent home and had nothing at all.”