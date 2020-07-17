OSBI investigating shooting death of teen in Beaver, Oklahoma

OSBI investigating shooting death of teen in Beaver, Oklahoma
By Kaitlin Johnson and Cassie Stafford | July 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 4:04 PM

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of a teenager in Beaver this week.

According to the OSBI, the shooting happened late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of Avenue N in Beaver on reports of a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where he later died.

OSBI responded to assist the Beaver Police Department in the investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.