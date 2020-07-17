One man dead after shooting in west Amarillo, suspect at large

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a suspect tied to a shooting that left one man dead in west Amarillo this afternoon.
On July 17, at around 2:01 p.m., Amarillo Police Department officers were called to a home on South Tennessee Street on an assault.
When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Barry Ray Hemphill dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
APD Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Darius Qumaine Allen as the suspect in the shooting.
Police are still searching for the shooter.
If you see Allen or know where he may be, you should call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
