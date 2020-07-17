Officials offering looking for suspect in recent string of car burglaries in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for a recent string of car burglaries in Pampa.
On July 16, between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers says a man committed a string of car burglaries.
The burglaries happened around the area of North Sumner Street and Randy Matson Avenue.
The suspect was wearing a polo style shirt, shorts and a backwards baseball cap.
If you have any information on these burglaries, call (806) 669-2222.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $400.
