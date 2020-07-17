Officials offering looking for suspect in recent string of car burglaries in Pampa

Officials offering looking for suspect in recent string of car burglaries in Pampa
Suspect in string of car burglaries in Pampa (Source: Top of Texas Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 4:07 PM

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for a recent string of car burglaries in Pampa.

On July 16, between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers says a man committed a string of car burglaries.

The burglaries happened around the area of North Sumner Street and Randy Matson Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a polo style shirt, shorts and a backwards baseball cap.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call (806) 669-2222.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $400.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.