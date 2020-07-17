Hot weekend.

The heat will remain into the first half of the weekend with highs back in the low 100s. Plenty of sunshine will be with us for Saturday but we may see a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 90s for Sunday with increasing rain chances during the day and night and one or two storms could be strong. By Monday the highs drop into the mid 90s with continued rain chances. We may finally see temps falling into the low to mid 90s for most of next week.