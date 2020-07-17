Heart Hospital of Northwest Texas to host Athletic Health Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Heart Hospital of Northwest Texas will host an Athletic Health Fair on Saturday, July 18.
The fair will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 1501 South Coulter for athletes ages 14 to 18.
According to a news release, the heart is physically immature until the age of 14, and underlying heart abnormalities may go undetected.
At the fair, the Heart Hospital will offer free cardiac screenings, information on sports injuries, nutrition for young athletes, the importance of sleep and behavioral health tips.
Physicals will also be performed by Texas Tech Health Sciences Center physicians for $40.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.