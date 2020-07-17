Dalhart man dead after crash near Channing

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dalhart man is dead after a two vehicle crash just two miles south of Channing Thursday night.
On July 16, at around 11:20 p.m., 51-year-old Ricky Kelley of Muskogee, Oklahoma was traveling south on U.S. 385 in a 2013 Kenworth Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.
46-year-old Irene Russell of Dalhart was also traveling south on U.S. 385 with her passenger, Russell Rice of Dalhart, in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kelley moved to the shoulder to make a left turn when the left side of his towed trailer was struck by Russell’s Vehicle.
Russell was life flighted to Northwest Texas Hospital where she was treated for serious injuries.
Rice was pronounced dead on scene.
Kelley did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash.
DPS confirmed Kelley and Russell were both wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash. Rice was not.
The details of this crash are still under investigation. DPS says information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.