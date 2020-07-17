City of Hereford confirms 5 additional cases of COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 3:11 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 80 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.

There are now 437 total cases, with 80 active cases, 340 recoveries and 17 deaths.

107 of the cases are in the age group 20-29.

There are 6,936 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 135
  • Childress County: 8
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 5
  • Dallam County: 134
  • Deaf Smith County: 437
  • Donley County: 34
  • Gray County: 137
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 42
  • Hartley County: 67
  • Hemphill County: 22
  • Hutchinson County: 86
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 924
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 242
  • Potter County: 3,159
  • Randall County: 1,260
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 62
  • Wheeler County: 28

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,792 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 3
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 77
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 98
  • Deaf Smith County: 340
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 112
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 44
  • Hansford County: 25
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 61
  • Lipscomb County: 10
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 874
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 177
  • Potter County: 2,863
  • Randall County: 903
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 31
  • Wheeler County: 19

There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 398 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 282
  • Quay County: 19
  • Roosevelt County: 83
  • Union County: 14

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

