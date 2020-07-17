City of Hereford confirms 5 additional cases of COVID-19

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 80 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
There are now 437 total cases, with 80 active cases, 340 recoveries and 17 deaths.
107 of the cases are in the age group 20-29.
There are 6,936 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 135
- Childress County: 8
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 5
- Dallam County: 134
- Deaf Smith County: 437
- Donley County: 34
- Gray County: 137
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 42
- Hartley County: 67
- Hemphill County: 22
- Hutchinson County: 86
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 924
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 242
- Potter County: 3,159
- Randall County: 1,260
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 62
- Wheeler County: 28
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,792 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 3
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 77
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 98
- Deaf Smith County: 340
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 112
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 44
- Hansford County: 25
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 61
- Lipscomb County: 10
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 874
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 177
- Potter County: 2,863
- Randall County: 903
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 31
- Wheeler County: 19
There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 398 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 282
- Quay County: 19
- Roosevelt County: 83
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,007
There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 993
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
