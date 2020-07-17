Another Texas County resident dies from COVID-19, active cases now at 7

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 17, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 1:12 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Another person has died in Texas County due to COVID-19.

The Texas County Emergency Management COVID-19 report for July 17 shows a total of 1,007 cases in the county, seven deaths and 993 recoveries.

There are currently seven active cases in Texas County.

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Friday, July 17, 2020

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 6,839 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 135
  • Childress County: 8
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 5
  • Dallam County: 134
  • Deaf Smith County: 432
  • Donley County: 34
  • Gray County: 137
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 42
  • Hartley County: 67
  • Hemphill County: 22
  • Hutchinson County: 86
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 924
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 242
  • Potter County: 3,119
  • Randall County: 1,208
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 62
  • Wheeler County: 28

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,773 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 3
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 77
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 98
  • Deaf Smith County: 340
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 112
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 44
  • Hansford County: 25
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 61
  • Lipscomb County: 10
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 874
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 177
  • Potter County: 2,853
  • Randall County: 894
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 31
  • Wheeler County: 19

There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 398 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 282
  • Quay County: 19
  • Roosevelt County: 83
  • Union County: 14

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.