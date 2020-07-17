Amarillo Sod Squad looks to add consistency in second half

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Squad have managed to climb the standings of the TCL North in the last week or so thanks to the Amarillo Sod Dogs series win against the Tulsa Drillers.
Now, as the teams enter the second half, the Sod Squad looks to add consistency to its everyday playing style and build off of performances like Sod Squad first baseman Terrance Spurlin.
Spurlin, who managed to combine a stellar performance both at the plate and in the field Thursday night, will look to lead the team in doing that every single night. Spurlin says it’s all about getting comfortable, and the more the team sees of the league the more dominant they will be.
The first baseman knocked in two RBI’s off three hits in Thursday night’s game against the Texarkana Twins, while also saving a couple of extra-base hits in the field. Overall this season, he’s batting .455 with eight runs knocked and is looking to keep up the consistency at the plate well into the second half of the season.
Make sure to tune into the News at 10 tonight to catch the highlights from Friday night’s game as the Sod Squad looks to try and catch the first place Sod Dogs.
