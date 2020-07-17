Amarillo ISD releases current back-to-school plans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has released their current plan for the upcoming school year amid lingering COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
Among these plans, AISD says parents will have the chance to choose to enroll their students in virutal or in-person classes.
Whether students are studying online or in-person, each student is still responsible for completing the same grade-level degree plan.
AISD students will be required to wear face masks for in-person classes in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.
The school district will provide a technology device for all first through grade 12 students in October.
Although it is not required, AISD encourages students who are participating in extracurricular activities to attend school in-person.
You can see all of AISD’s current plans below:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.