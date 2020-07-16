Woman wanted by Randall County officials for aggravated robbery

Tabitha Lowery, wanted for aggravated robbery (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 9:33 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.

Tabitha Monique Lowery, 38, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 16, 2020

