Woman wanted by Randall County officials for aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.
Tabitha Monique Lowery, 38, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.
She is described as a white female, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
