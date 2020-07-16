‘We just want her to call': Amarillo police continue search for missing woman last seen July 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department continues to search for Linda Barnett, who was last seen on Sunday, July 5.
NewsChannel 10 spoke with Linda Barnett’s sister, Carolyn Turner, who says Linda and her boyfriend were in an argument that day before Linda left the home.
Turner says she didn’t take any of her belongings, even her cell phone.
“No she didn’t have any of that,” said Turner. “She doesn’t have any money on her. She doesn’t have any identification on her. Nothing, she has nothing. I don’t know where she could have went, or if she possibly went anywhere. All I know is the phone that she has is her boyfriend’s phone, not hers. We can’t get anybody on that phone. We can’t get anybody on her phone now as far as that goes. We just want her to call and let us know something because she usually talks to my mom everyday, two or three times a day, and the last time my mom spoke to her was on the fourth.”
Linda was last seen on South Kentucky Street between Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest 6th Avenue.
According to police, she has multiple health issues that require medication, which she does not have with her.
She was last seen wearing a multi-color striped shirt and black and gray camouflaged pants.
If you know where she may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
