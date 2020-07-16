‘We just want her to call': Amarillo police continue search for missing woman last seen July 5

“No she didn’t have any of that,” said Turner. “She doesn’t have any money on her. She doesn’t have any identification on her. Nothing, she has nothing. I don’t know where she could have went, or if she possibly went anywhere. All I know is the phone that she has is her boyfriend’s phone, not hers. We can’t get anybody on that phone. We can’t get anybody on her phone now as far as that goes. We just want her to call and let us know something because she usually talks to my mom everyday, two or three times a day, and the last time my mom spoke to her was on the fourth.”