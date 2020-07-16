“We have our rights”: The mask debate among Amarillo citizens continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently implemented a statewide mask mandate, but the debate continues over the effectiveness of wearing a mask.
For some, wearing one is an infringement of rights, and for others, it is a lifeline.
Heather-Rose Romero is an Amarillo resident who suffers from anxiety and is against a the statewide mask mandate.
“America is where freedom is, you know, and that is my big thing, is we are free. We have our own opinions. We have our rights, and if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, but it is up to me to decide if it is good for me or my family,” said Romero.
Romero’s husband has immune deficiencies and says, those with health problems should wear one but not be forced.
On the other hand, there are those who believe there is no point in wearing a mask if only a select few will do it.
Amarillo resident Becky Loya’s husband contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago and is currently on a ventilator. She believes nothing will change until everyone complies.
“I am wearing mine to protect you, but you can’t wear one to protect me? Here I am having to have my husband in the hospital, because somebody wouldn’t wear theirs,” said Loya.
The reason why people are so anxious to wear a mask goes deeper than politics. A psychiatrist at Texas Tech Physicians spoke with NewsChannel 10 about what she has observed.
“The choice to wear a mask or not is an attempt to gain control in a situation in which we have very little. We can’t control the virus, but you can control whether or not you wear a mask,” said Texas Texas Physicians Psychiatrist Amy Stark.
Stark says, for people who have a history of anxiety, like panic attacks and claustrophobia, or have experienced traumatic events like being held at gunpoint by someone wearing a mask, wearing a mask can exacerbate the problem. These is not good enough reasons to not wear a mask though. She recommends breathing exercises which could help with panic attacks while still allowing people to wear one.
