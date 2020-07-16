Sod Squad’s newest addition off to fiery start

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wes Toups has only two Texas Collegiate League games under his belt this season. Originally the new Sod Squad outfielder planned to spend his summer playing in the Northwoods League, another wood-bat summer baseball league.
After a phone call and discussions with his family, Toups decided to transfer schools and along with that transition came the opportunity to play for the Sod Squad.
“Once I found my new team they brought up this opportunity,” said Toups. “That’s why I was kind of delayed getting here.”
He made the decision to enter the transfer portal while he was spending time at home. He then decided to join the baseball team at Nicholls State. Toups says the adjustment to his new team has been easy since arriving just a few days ago.
“Not being able to play a season was very weird so to be able to get back out here was awesome and I’m very thankful for that,” said Toups.
After just one game for the Sod Squad, manager Brett Wellman was already raving about his defensive skills, pointing out a diving outfield catch his first night on the team.
