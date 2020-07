Many places in the northern panhandle saw upwards to 2-3″ of rain overnight, with totals dropping the further south you go. As a result, temperatures to the north will be slightly lower than the south. Amarillo will see a daytime high of about 98 degrees with mostly cloudy skies this morning making the way for sunnier skies this afternoon. For today we’re not expecting anymore rain chances. Expect winds out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph.