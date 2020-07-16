2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Oldham County

July 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 3:03 PM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County Emergency Management has confirmed two additional positive COVID-19 cases for the county today.

As of July 16, six Oldham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with one death and three recoveries.

There are currently two active cases in Oldham County.

There are 6,806 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 130
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 131
  • Deaf Smith County: 432
  • Donley County: 33
  • Gray County: 135
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 40
  • Hartley County: 62
  • Hemphill County: 22
  • Hutchinson County: 84
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 921
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 236
  • Potter County: 3,119
  • Randall County: 1,208
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 60
  • Wheeler County: 28

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,740 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 2
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 67
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 98
  • Deaf Smith County: 340
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 110
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 41
  • Hansford County: 25
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 59
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 871
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 169
  • Potter County: 2,853
  • Randall County: 894
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 28
  • Wheeler County: 19

There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,005

There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 982

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 389 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 271
  • Quay County: 19
  • Roosevelt County: 83
  • Union County: 14

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

