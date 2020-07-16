11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 300 new positive COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 11 new cases in Eastern New Mexico.
As of July 16, 282 Curry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The New Mexico Department of Health does not provide numbers of COVID-19 recoveries.
There are 398 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 282
- Quay County: 19
- Roosevelt County: 83
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 6,814 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 130
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 134
- Deaf Smith County: 432
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 135
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 40
- Hartley County: 67
- Hemphill County: 22
- Hutchinson County: 84
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 921
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,119
- Randall County: 1,208
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 60
- Wheeler County: 28
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,743 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 67
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 98
- Deaf Smith County: 340
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 110
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 44
- Hansford County: 25
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 59
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 871
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 169
- Potter County: 2,853
- Randall County: 894
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 28
- Wheeler County: 19
There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,005
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
