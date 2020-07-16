Countdown To Kickoff: Canyon Eagles look to avoid injuries in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles are a team, that when healthy, are unstoppable.
The staying healthy part though is harder than you would think, and it’s something they are trying to do a lot better at this upcoming season.
“I don’t know, praying a lot , the good lord will take care of us on those injuries I hope, but our kids have really worked hard in the weight room, of course with conditioning and all the way through the summer,” Canyon Head Coach Blake Bryant said. “So I love where they’re at and I love their attitude and I love that they’ve just set their mind that they’re gonna find a way somehow.”
From a coaching perspective, Bryant’s philosophy is a solid one. Work hard in the weight room and out on the field and the benefits will follow. But there’s another method in which his players are getting stronger and staying healthier than ever.
“I think in practice this year, we’re gonna do a lot more good on good,” Canyon senior wide receiver Jack McKay said. “Get game reps in practice, because a lot of the times, you’ve go starters playing just one way or the other. This year, you got a lot of guys playing both, so in practice, we’re gonna do seven on sevens, one on ones, and we’re gonna get game reps and be prepared for games. We’re doing a lot of stretching, strength, to make sure we’re healthy throughout the year.”
But for the Canyon Eagles, like many of the other teams in the Panhandle, there’s a second enemy the team is trying to avoid and hurdle over: COVID-19. And Getting out on the field would make everything, all the separation, the mask wearing, the obstacles and challenges, all worth it.
“Oh, I’d be happy. Can’t put it into words,” Canyon senior lineman Sam Williams said. “We’ve worked for this for a long time. If we don’t get to prove ourselves, it’s gonna leave a sour taste in my mouth.”
“You know, I’m just looking forward to our Friday nights and the game of football,” Bryant said. “It’s such an unknown state, that I think when all of us get that opportunity to get to go down there and play that good game and be that family and have the Canyon Eagles on one side and the opponent on the other, and just feel that atmosphere, you take that stuff for granted and I’m never gonna take that stuff for granted again. And my kids have said the same thing.”
The Canyon Eagles finished 6-5 last year with an 0-3 record in district play. They play in one of the toughest districts in the entire Panhandle, going up against teams like Pampa and Dumas. This year, they’re looking to add a couple more wins with another hot start to the season.
