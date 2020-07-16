Amarillo police investigating after early morning car chase ends in crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a car chase ended in a crash early this morning.
Around 3:14 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Ram truck at Wichita Avenue and Cleveland Street.
Police say the driver refused to stop, and a car chase began.
The truck drove to Thompson Park and then south on Polk Street from Northeast 24th Avenue.
Police say the truck continued to evade officers until rolling and crashing into an abandoned building at 99 North Polk Street.
The four people inside the truck, two men, one woman and a juvenile girl, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made.
