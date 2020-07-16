Amarillo COVID-19 report for July 16 shows 61 new cases, 60 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 534 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
Today’s report from Amarillo Public Health shows 61 new cases and 60 recoveries.
There are 3,119 total cases in Potter County and 1,208 total cases in Randall County.
3,747 people have recovered and 46 have died.
There are 588 tests pending.
There are 6,796 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 130
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 131
- Deaf Smith County: 424
- Donley County: 33
- Gray County: 135
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 40
- Hartley County: 62
- Hemphill County: 22
- Hutchinson County: 84
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 921
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,119
- Randall County: 1,208
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 60
- Wheeler County: 28
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,670 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 67
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 98
- Deaf Smith County: 270
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 110
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 41
- Hansford County: 25
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 59
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 871
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 169
- Potter County: 2,853
- Randall County: 894
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 28
- Wheeler County: 19
There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,005
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 389 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 271
- Quay County: 19
- Roosevelt County: 83
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.