Amarillo cocaine dealer sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A U.S. Attorney for Texas announced today, a notorious Amarillo cocaine dealer was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison.
The U.S. Department of Justice says 39-year-old Earnest Tywane Drone pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in March following his arrest by the Amarillo Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force.
Launched in January of 2019, the Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force identified a seven and a half square mile block in the San Jacinto and North Heights neighborhoods as their targeted enforcement area.
Drone, who lived in the North Heights neighborhood, was known in the community as a cocaine dealer who used his home as a distribution point for drug trafficking.
In May of 2019, Drone sold cocaine to a confidential government source at his home. Days later, law enforcement executed search warrants at two homes in North Heights. During the Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force raid, Drone and three others were arrested.
“The Department of Justice will never tolerate drug trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “Today’s sentencing highlights the dedicated work of the Amarillo Project Safe Neighborhood Task Force to bring one of Amarillo’s most ruthless drug dealers to justice.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Marshals Service, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sherriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety worked together on the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Taylor and Joshua Frausto are prosecuting the case.
