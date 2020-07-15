2020 Tri-State Fair cancelled, PRCA Rodeo on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Tri-State Fair Exposition Executive Board of Directors announced modifications and cancellations to the 2020 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board has decided to move forward with youth market livestock shows, equine shows, bantam show, and ag mechanics. However, the board has decided to cancel everything else, with the exception of the PRCA Rodeo.
This means the fair will be cancelled.
“We, as a board, would like nothing more than to feel that the thing to do is hold the Fair without modifications,” said Tri-State Fair & Rodeo General Manager Virgil Bartlett. “However, our current circumstances with public health do not allow for that to happen.”
Bartlett says the PRCA Rodeo is on hold for now in hopes that there can be a reserved-seating diagram for social distancing in the Amarillo National Center.
The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition officers will meet on August 3 to make further decisions regarding the PRCA Rodeo.
