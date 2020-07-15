Sod Squad manager impressed with team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Squad is looking to win game two of their home series against the Texarkana Twins after last night’s walk-off win. As the squad nears the halfway point, manager Brett Wellman is impressed with the talent on his roster. He feels their success could be attributed to the chemistry of the team.
“They’ve come together which is hard in a 30 game season,” said Wellman.
Despite most players joining the league to gain exposure, he feels this team has been completely selfless. He also says his squad doesn’t sink under pressure.
“There’s no panic,” said Wellman. “They always think their going to win, even if we’re down 11 to nothing there’s always hope that we’re going to win.”
Now Wellman says they need to work on producing more timely hits.
“We feel like we’ve given away at least two games because we’ve left a small village on the bases,” said Wellman.
He says that timely hits will get better as they see more pitches and play more games.
