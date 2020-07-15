Returning to Normal

Thanks to an early morning cold front, temperatures will be returning to a more normal (less record breaking) range throughout the rest of the week. Make no mistake, it’ll still be warm, but we’re looking at daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s, maybe reaching 100 at its warmest. We can expect winds out of the north, shifting out of the east going into this evening with the overnight chances of storms rolling through the central and northern portions of the area. After today, expect the sun to stay out, but temperatures to stabilize.