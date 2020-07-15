8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Eastern New Mexico

July 15, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 5:34 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico counties today.

Four additional Curry County residents, two additional Quay County residents and two additional Roosevelt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 389 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 271
  • Quay County: 19
  • Roosevelt County: 83
  • Union County: 14

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There are 6,680 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 120
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 131
  • Deaf Smith County: 415
  • Donley County: 32
  • Gray County: 133
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 35
  • Hartley County: 62
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 73
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 916
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 236
  • Potter County: 3,100
  • Randall County: 1,166
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 53
  • Wheeler County: 25

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,594 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 2
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 66
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 98
  • Deaf Smith County: 270
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 109
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 41
  • Hansford County: 25
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 54
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 868
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 164
  • Potter County: 2,822
  • Randall County: 865
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 27
  • Wheeler County: 19

There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,005

There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 982

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

