Heat returns.

We have a very good chance for more strong to severe storms in the area into the evening hours. Some storms could have hail to ping pong size and winds that could gust 70-80 mph. Rain will likely last well into overnight hours and come to an end by Thursday morning. We managed to warm into the low to mid 90s late this afternoon which has helped make the air quite unstable to fuel our rain chances. Our rain chances go away for a few days with highs staying in the upper 90s and low 100s for the rest of the week. There is a small chance for a few late night showers over the weekend.